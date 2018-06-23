Ed Sheeran and Lionel Richie went for dinner together in Cardiff after the music legend watched the 'Shape of You' singer perform at the city's Principality Stadium on Friday night (23.06.18).
Ed Sheeran took Lionel Richie for dinner after he watched him play Cardiff's Principality Stadium last night (22.06.18).
The 'Perfect' singer completed four consecutive sold-out nights at the 74,500-capacity venue as part of his 'Divide Tour', and after the music legend was spotted in the crowd by fans, Ed took to Instagram to reveal they bonded over a post-gig feast.
Alongside a picture of the flame-haired star and the 'Stuck on You' hitmaker - who turned 69 on June 20 - sitting on stairs, Ed wrote: ''Lovely dinner last night with this fine chap.''
Whilst it's not known what the showbiz pals tucked into for their meal, they were no doubt discussing their forthcoming collaboration.
The 'Hello' hitmaker revealed at the Ivor Novello Awards in London last month, that he has asked the 27-year-old singer to go in the studio with him and record a track after they hit it off at the awards ceremony - and that they were going to make it happen around their tours.
Talking about himself in the third person, Lionel - who plays The 1st Central County Ground this evening (23.06.18) in East Sussex, England - said ''The next big project for Lionel is - I shouldn't say too much - but it involves Ed Sheeran. I was a little dumbstruck meeting him tonight. There's Ed over there and he's looking at me and I'm looking at Ed. It's a mutual admiration society. The first thing you say is, 'Do you think you might want to . . . ?' And the answer was, 'Of course.' He's on tour and I'm on tour but it will happen.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Liz Phair's debut album celebrates 25 years.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Some of the greatest, saddest songs ever recorded.
The ex-Beatle has no plans to retire any time soon, with a new record coming in September.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
They performed 'Let's Go To Bed' over the weekend.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...