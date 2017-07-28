Ed Sheeran's ultimate ''dream'' was to have a Mercury Award nominated album.

The 26-year-old singer and songwriter has been nominated for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize Album of the Year Award for his album 'Divide', which features the tracks 'Castle on the Hill', ' Shape of You', and 'Nancy Mulligan', and the star felt honoured when he woke up to find he had been shortlisted for the gong on Thursday (27.07.17).

Speaking about the accolade on his Instagram account, the flame-haired musician wrote: ''My dream when I first started music was to sell out Shepherd's Bush empire and have a Mercury nominated album. Did the latter on the first album but have never been nominated on either album so just assumed it would ever happen as I'm aware, I'm not the most critically acclaimed artist out there. But today, low and behold, woke up to find out Divide has been shortlisted. (sic).''

The 'A Team' hitmaker will go up against grime artist Stormzy for his debut LP 'Gang Signs & Prayer', songwriter Sampha - whose full name is Sampha Sisay - for his debut album 'Process' and The XX's 'I See You' for the award, but he already believes he has no chance of winning.

His post continued: ''Now I'm aware I won't win, but to be put on the shortlist is a real honour (sic).''

And the star has revealed the news is something his current and younger self is ''very happy and proud'' about.

His post concluded: ''And something that makes both 26 year old me and 13 year old me very happy and proud. So thank you to whoever put me up for it, I'm sorry I can't make the ceremony as I am still touring the USA. But thank you. You rock x (sic).''

The awards show will take place on September 14 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, in London and will be broadcast on BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music.