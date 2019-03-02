Ed Sheeran is adding a football pitch and a private beach to his property.

The 28-year-old singer has reportedly been granted planning permission from his local council to make some improvements to the garden at his Suffolk,East England, home, which will also include a greenhouse and fire pits.

Local residents had no objections but they have asked that any outside lights are turned off by midnight.

A source told The Sun: ''Ed might be a global superstar but he's a simple lad who loves his football. His idea of a good time is a kick-about with his pals - and his big pitch he'll be able to do that in the comfort of his own home.''

Meanwhile, it has recently been revealed that Ed secretly tied the knot with Cherry Seaborn in December.

The pair wed in a low-key ceremony at his estate in Suffolk, just before Christmas without any of his famous friends in attendance.

A source said: ''Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet - just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest.

''There were only 40 people - so no Taylor Swift, record company executives or any royals or popstar pals. He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them - just a tiny winter wedding.

''It's amazing that he's the biggest popstar in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed.

''Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions.''

The singer and his new wife, 26, are said to be planning a bigger celebration in the summer to celebrate their nuptials with pals who were not told about the wedding.

The source added: ''Ed and Cherry are planning festival-style party for a wider list to happen at the end of the summer.

''That will be all singing and dancing, and they'll be able to invite Taylor and their record company colleagues and royal friends.''