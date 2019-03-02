Newly-married Ed Sheeran is adding a football pitch and a private beach to his property in Suffolk, East England.
Ed Sheeran is adding a football pitch and a private beach to his property.
The 28-year-old singer has reportedly been granted planning permission from his local council to make some improvements to the garden at his Suffolk,East England, home, which will also include a greenhouse and fire pits.
Local residents had no objections but they have asked that any outside lights are turned off by midnight.
A source told The Sun: ''Ed might be a global superstar but he's a simple lad who loves his football. His idea of a good time is a kick-about with his pals - and his big pitch he'll be able to do that in the comfort of his own home.''
Meanwhile, it has recently been revealed that Ed secretly tied the knot with Cherry Seaborn in December.
The pair wed in a low-key ceremony at his estate in Suffolk, just before Christmas without any of his famous friends in attendance.
A source said: ''Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet - just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest.
''There were only 40 people - so no Taylor Swift, record company executives or any royals or popstar pals. He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them - just a tiny winter wedding.
''It's amazing that he's the biggest popstar in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed.
''Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions.''
The singer and his new wife, 26, are said to be planning a bigger celebration in the summer to celebrate their nuptials with pals who were not told about the wedding.
The source added: ''Ed and Cherry are planning festival-style party for a wider list to happen at the end of the summer.
''That will be all singing and dancing, and they'll be able to invite Taylor and their record company colleagues and royal friends.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...