Ed Sheeran has added extra dates to his UK tour after tickets sold out within minutes.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker will embark on an extra eight dates around the UK in 2018 after thousands of fans were left disappointed on Saturday (08.07.17) when all available tickets were snapped up in record time.

Posting a picture of the new dates - which include two extra dates at London's Wembley Stadium, Manchester's Etihad Stadium, Cardiff's Principality Stadium, and an extra show each at Hampden Park in Glasgow and St James' Park in Newcastle - on Instagram, 26-year-old Ed wrote: ''UK stadium tour sold out this morning so we are adding more dates due to overwhelming demand, keep ya posted x (sic)''

Ticket buying website ticketmaster.com saw their website crash after thousands of fans flooded the site in an attempt to secure tickets, and a spokesperson for the company has labelled it as their ''busiest day ever.''

The spokesperson said in a statement: ''Ticketmaster experienced its busiest day ever today. Ed Sheeran has been a phenomenal success, already breaking all our previous records. It is great to see so many fans getting tickets to concerts across the country; once again demonstrating our commitment to providing a first-class ticketing service while coping with unprecedented levels of traffic.''

Ed's 2018 stadium tour - which kicks off in May - will also see the 'Shape of You' singer travel across Europe to cities such as Amsterdam, Belgium, France, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, with the tour coming to an end in Poland.

The new dates come after Ed promised the 25 original shows would not be ''the end'' of the tour, as he hinted there would be more dates in the pipeline.

He tweeted: ''That's not the end of the stadium tour, watch this space x (sic)''

The 'Galway Girl' musician is also determined to crack down on people re-selling tickets for profit, and so any that are resold will not be valid unless sold through official partner Twickets, which only allows fan to fan sales at face value plus booking fee only.

On all the stadium dates, fans will be required to bring your tickets, booking confirmation and credit card, plus a valid form of ID or they will not be granted entry to the show.