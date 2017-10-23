Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy were amongst the big winners at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday (22.10.17).

The 22-year-old pop babe took home the Best Single prize for her hit 'New Rules' and she thrilled the fans in attendance with a performance of the girl power anthem.

Taking to her Twitter account afterwards she thanked her fans for voting for her song to win, posting: ''THANK YOU MY LOVES WE DID IT! Thank you for voting for New Rules! I love you so much (sic)''

Ed - who last week broke his right wrist, left elbow and damaged his ribs in a cycling accident in London last week - was recognised as Best British Solo Artist, but was not at the ceremony held at The SSE Arena in London to accept his gong and instead said thank you in a video acceptance speech.

Stormzy was named Most Entertaining Celebrity, although the 24-year-old grime superstar joked he wasn't sure he was exciting enough to actually deserve the award.

He said: ''I don't know how I managed to pull off being most entertaining celebrity ... I thought I was quite boring, but I guess you guys think differently.''

As well as Dua's performance the crowd was also treated to a duet between Camila Cabello and James Arthur who stole the show with a rendition of his single 'Say You Won't Let Go'.

The former Fifth Harmony star had started her set with 'Havana' and 'Crying in the Club', before bringing out her ''special'' guest.

She said, ''I have a surprise for you guys,'' before James stepped out with an acoustic guitar to join her on stage.

She added: ''I think it's such a beautiful song ... Raise your phone flashlights up, and let's make this a beautiful starry night sky.''

Other performances came from Liam Payne, who sang his latest single 'Get Low', The Vamps, who were joined by Maggie Lindemann on 'Personal' and Rita Ora who treated the crowd to a medley of her hits.

BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards winners list:

Best Single: Dua Lipa - 'New Rules'

Best British Solo Artist: Ed Sheeran

Best TV Show: Love Island

Best British Group: Little Mix

Best British Vloggers: Rose and Rosie

Best Film: 'Beauty and the Beast'

Best International Solo Artist: Ariana Grande

Best British Sports Star: Sir Mo Farah

Best Game: 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

Best International Group: Chainsmokers

Most Entertaining Celebrity: Stormzy