Ed Sheeran's biggest festival gig of the year will be hosted by Richard Branson's daughter Holly.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker will join 1,000 other artists in Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds' forthcoming global concert series Give a Home, which will take place in cities all over the world, by performing in Washington D.C. on September 20 to raise awareness of the global refugee crisis.

On curating for her friend, Holly said, ''In creating a global campaign dedicated to shining a light on the ever-growing refugee crisis, people the world over are being united through a love of music and a passion for change. It's going to be an incredibly special night and I'm so thankful to have Ed there with me to perform.''

Whilst the flame-haired hunk is performing with Holly, Emeli Sande will be doing a set at the media mogul's son Sam's London home.

Sam said: ''As a lover of music, I couldn't be more happy to host such a talent at my own home. It's going to be a very special evening for such a great cause. Really looking forward to it!''

Ed, 26, is thrilled to be able to help the campaign.

He said: ''We all deserve a home, not just the memory of one. That's why I'm proud to join Amnesty International and Sofar's Give a Home campaign in raising awareness for the global refugee crisis and funds for Amnesty's important work.''

Hozier, Moby and Laura Mvula were recently added to the line-up.

Take Me to Church' hitmaker Hozier, who will be performing in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland said: ''There's something wonderful about sharing a live music experience in the warmth and closeness of someone's home, which was my experience with Sofar. I'm thrilled to be taking part in the Give A Home gigs, a global act of welcome which embodies the hospitable spirit of Sofar with the important work of Amnesty International.''

Other artists playing in the concert series at top-secret venues around the world include Archive, Blaenavon, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Imelda May, Jon Hopkins w/ Leo Abrahams, Marika Hackman, Nick Mulvey, Sivu, The Hoosiers, To Kill A King and We Were Promised Jetpacks.

And previously announced were Above & Beyond, Eliza & The Bear, James Morrison, Jessie Ware, JP Cooper, KT Tunstall, Nina Nesbitt, Nothing but Thieves, Rudimental, Sampa the Great, The Jezabels and Wild Beasts.

The funds raised will support Amnesty International's work in documenting human rights abuses and violations against refugees and pushing governments to find a sustainable solution.

More than 22 million people have been forced to flee their home country, so the aim of the ambitious concert series is to unite people in showing solidarity with refugees.

Fans have until September 10 to apply for tickets through sofarsounds.com/giveahome. From the site, people will be able to select their city and the event of their choice to be in with a chance of winning two tickets. They will have the option of making a donation when applying for tickets.