The final season of 'Modern Family' could be off to Colombia.

Ed O'Neill - who plays Jay Pritchett in the award-winning ABC sitcom - has teased his character could be jetting off to Barranquilla for the show's 11th and final season with his on-screen wife Sofia Vergara, 46, who was born in the South American country but moved to Miami, Florida to pursue a modelling career.

Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', he said: ''I think we may go on a trip, we may go to Colombia - where Sofia [Vergara] is from. Barranquilla, or something like that - it sounds something like that, and it's supposed to be very beautiful. Its been great.''

Ellen quipped: ''That would be amazing. And then your character wouldn't understand anything that anyone is saying.''

The 'Married... With Children' star will be turning 73 later this month but he's not looking forward to his birthday because ''time goes too fast''.

Ellen asked: ''Do you like birthdays?''

Ed replied: ''Oh my god no, I mean I did when I was 12, but I don't anymore. The whole thing with time, you know, people say 'Enjoy your kids before you know it they're grown'. It goes fast anyway! No matter what you do it goes fast.''

Ed - who has two children Claire, 23 and Sophia, 20 with his wife Catherine Rusoff - also explained that his daughter became ''upset'' with him when he kissed co-star Dylan O'Brien, in Jordan Peele's much-anticipated YouTube series 'Weird City' because she has a ''crush'' on the 'Maze Runner' actor.

He added: ''In the story we kiss, and [Sophia] had to witness this and was very upset. But it was me and not her.''

Ellen replied: ''What are the odds of an actor you have a crush on kisses your dad?''

O'Neal added: ''Really good kisser.''

Ellen said: ''That's important.''