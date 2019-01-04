Dylan Sprouse is starring in a new campaign, which was shot by his twin brother Cole.

The 26-year-old actor and model featured in J Brand's Spring 2019 campaign and insisted that he was ''amazed'' by his sibling's talents, while he has been watching the 'Riverdale' star develop his style since the beginning of his photography career.

Speaking to the Cut, Dylan said: ''I've been watching Cole do photography since he was really discovering his style, so I was amazed after all this time to discover that he's very professional and put together on a shoot.''

The luxury retailer's campaign, which also stars Valentina Ruby, takes place on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, where the 'Suite Life Of Zack and Cody' star shot the models at an underpass using only natural light for the photos.

According to the fashion house, the women's clothing influenced by ''1970s Sissy Spacek meets the villain in 1999's cult film Cruel Intentions'' and the collection features gender-neutral tuxedos and monochrome looks in various shades.

Although this is one of Dylan's first major modelling campaigns, the star is dating famous model Barbara Palvin and the Victoria's Secret star thinks he is ''the perfect guy''.

The brunette beauty has been dating the star for just a few months, and she has admitted while she was ''single for six years'', it was worth the wait.

She previously said: ''It's not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years. It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He's very kind and gentle.''

The 25-year-old star added that she is ''very much in love'' with her beau, as she revealed how she likes to spend her days off.

She said: ''That's what I do on my day off: I spend it with the people I love and I'm very much in love right now.''