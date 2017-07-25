Dylan O'Brien took a ''big step'' doing stunts for 'American Assassin' after his 'Maze Runner' injury.

The 25-year-old actor was injured badly back in March 2016 when he was dragged under a vehicle whilst filming for the action movie and admits doing stunts for his new show has helped him get better.

He said: ''The state that you're in after something like that, you just want to run from all that stuff. I didn't really even want to leave my couch necessarily when I was allowed to, so yeah, it was a big step doing this.

''I ultimately decided that I wanted to try it and I didn't want to let it go. [The movie] ended up being really instrumental in the whole process.''

And his co-star Michael Keaton was very aware of Dylan's previous injuries and so the duo made sure to choreograph their fight scenes heavily to make things easier for the young actor.

Michael added: ''We had to go through the choreography for the [fights] because I was aware [of his previous injuries]. I didn't want to talk to him about it or bug him about it or remind him, but I had to know how close he could get, how close he can't get, what side do I flip him on, because I don't want him to hit that area. So it made it harder, but in a way, it was better. You had to be very specific about every move you made.''

And Dylan admits it was a ''big challenge'' working on this film as he had only just come back from recovery when he started production.

Dylan told Entertainment Tonight: ''At the time that I came in, and what I was coming off of, I was still at the very end of recovery there when I started, so that was probably the biggest challenge.

''All the training was very good for my mind and very good for recovery, in a way. It became part of my daily schedule. It really ended up being [therapeutic]. It came at a great time for me.''