Dylan O'Brien was left in a ''vulnerable state'' after his injury on the set of 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure'.

The 26-year-old actor suffered serious injuries on set of the movie in early 2016 after he was unexpectedly pulled off of the moving vehicle he was harnessed to and subsequently hit another vehicle, sustaining a ''concussion, facial fracture and lacerations''.

Now, the star - who is back on his feet and gearing up for the release of his new movie 'American Assassin' - has said his accident left him ''fragile''.

He said: ''I was in a really fragile, vulnerable state. I didn't want anyone in my business and you get angry about it and you're already angry. I've gotten to a place where I'm okay with it, but it was definitely a rough year.''

The 'Teen Wolf' star ''definitely remembers'' what happened at the time of the incident but ''loses detail'' after the moment he was struck by the second vehicle.

He added: ''I definitely remember what happened. I lose detail when I went out, so on impact basically. The memory of it - the weird thing I learned is that your body is more aware of what happened to you even if you are not, in a way. Like you have these uncontrollable reactions to a situation like that that you don't even see coming, or expect. You don't fully become cognisant for weeks after, that was basically it.''

Dylan credits his parents and girlfriend Britt Robertson for helping him through his recovery.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''My parents and my girlfriend were by my side the whole way. My girlfriend was with me every step of the way, even in my hospital bed, she's a saint. She also got up to Canada so quickly, I didn't know that was possible and was there one of the first times I opened my eyes.''