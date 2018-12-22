Dylan O'Brien and his girlfriend of six years, Britt Robertson, are said to have split.
Dylan O'Brien and Britt Robertson have split.
The long term couple - who dated for six years - have quietly called it quits, Us Weekly magazine reports.
It is not the first time the couple have been plagued by split rumours as at the beginning of the year, Dylan was forced to confirm he is still with Britt.
He said at the time: ''Sometimes I look back and I'm like, 'Man, I actually lived with that for more than half a year of my life. And my girlfriend did not leave me.' It's great.''
Whilst the couple loved spending time with each other, Britt confessed they both hate it when the other is watching them act on set and they instead keep their visits away from the set.
Speaking back in 2015, she shared: ''I hate when he's on set watching me work. I think it's because we're both actors and very aware of the process. He hates it when I'm on set when he's working and vice versa. I think it makes sense that we're a little shy and sensitive about working in front of our significant others - to me it makes sense. When I go visit him I don't even go on set. And, when he visits me it's rare that I'll go on set.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
Mitch Rapp truly has nothing left in his life to lose. Following the death of...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
After the rather lacklustre teen-dystopia adventure The Maze Runner, the action continues in this equally...
Having overcome a series of deadly encounters in the box-office smash The Maze Runner, this...
Following their supposed escape from the monster infested maze, the surviving Gladers led by Thomas...
There's nothing particularly original or insightful to set this teen-dystopia thriller apart from the crowd,...
Thomas is a young teenager who suddenly awakens to find himself ascending in an elevator...
This Wedding Crashers reunion has enough snappy dialog to keep us laughing even if the...
Former salesmen Billy and Nick are left unemployed after the owner of the company that...
Billy and Nick thought they were the perfect sales team, but their careers hit rock...