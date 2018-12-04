Dylan O'Brien is providing the voice of Bumbleebee in the character's 'Transformers' spin-off movie.

The 27-year-old actor will be voicing the titular Autobot in the upcoming sci-fi action film which will be the first feature in the franchise that shows Bumblebee being able to speak as in the main franchise as the yellow-and-black robot - which transforms into a Chevrolet Camaro car - can only communicate via its in-vehicle radio.

Dylan is best known for his role as Thomas in the dystopian science-fiction adventure trilogy 'The Maze Runner' and also his role as Stiles Stilinski in the MTV television series 'Teen Wolf'.

He has also starred in films such as 'The First Time' and 'American Assassin' and supporting roles in 'The Internship' and 'Deepwater Horizon.'

Travis Knight has directed the movie which is set in the 1980s. It stars Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie, 18, who is a young teenager trying to find her place in the world when she discovers and revives Bumbleebee, who is refuged in a junkyard.

The pair soon find themselves hunted by the government agency known as Sector 7, led by Agent Burns (John Cena). As they flee for their safety they learn that they are not the only Transformers on Earth and the Decepticons they encounter have plans for world domination.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon and Stephen Schneider also star in the movie.

The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson and Kelly Fremon Craig.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, and Michael Bay are producers and Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham are executive producers.

'Bumblebee' which is the sixth installment of the live-action Transformers film series and a prequel to 2007's 'Transformers' hits theaters on December 21.