Dylan O'Brien provides the voice of Autobot Bumbleebee, who will speak for the first time in the character's own spin-off 'Transformers' movie which is directed by Travis Knight.
Dylan O'Brien is providing the voice of Bumbleebee in the character's 'Transformers' spin-off movie.
The 27-year-old actor will be voicing the titular Autobot in the upcoming sci-fi action film which will be the first feature in the franchise that shows Bumblebee being able to speak as in the main franchise as the yellow-and-black robot - which transforms into a Chevrolet Camaro car - can only communicate via its in-vehicle radio.
Dylan is best known for his role as Thomas in the dystopian science-fiction adventure trilogy 'The Maze Runner' and also his role as Stiles Stilinski in the MTV television series 'Teen Wolf'.
He has also starred in films such as 'The First Time' and 'American Assassin' and supporting roles in 'The Internship' and 'Deepwater Horizon.'
Travis Knight has directed the movie which is set in the 1980s. It stars Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie, 18, who is a young teenager trying to find her place in the world when she discovers and revives Bumbleebee, who is refuged in a junkyard.
The pair soon find themselves hunted by the government agency known as Sector 7, led by Agent Burns (John Cena). As they flee for their safety they learn that they are not the only Transformers on Earth and the Decepticons they encounter have plans for world domination.
Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon and Stephen Schneider also star in the movie.
The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson and Kelly Fremon Craig.
Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, and Michael Bay are producers and Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham are executive producers.
'Bumblebee' which is the sixth installment of the live-action Transformers film series and a prequel to 2007's 'Transformers' hits theaters on December 21.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
Mitch Rapp truly has nothing left in his life to lose. Following the death of...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
After the rather lacklustre teen-dystopia adventure The Maze Runner, the action continues in this equally...
Having overcome a series of deadly encounters in the box-office smash The Maze Runner, this...
Following their supposed escape from the monster infested maze, the surviving Gladers led by Thomas...
There's nothing particularly original or insightful to set this teen-dystopia thriller apart from the crowd,...
Thomas is a young teenager who suddenly awakens to find himself ascending in an elevator...
This Wedding Crashers reunion has enough snappy dialog to keep us laughing even if the...
Former salesmen Billy and Nick are left unemployed after the owner of the company that...
Billy and Nick thought they were the perfect sales team, but their careers hit rock...