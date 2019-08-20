Dylan McDermott is celebrating 35 years of sobriety, as he says staying sober for three and a half decades is his ''greatest accomplishment''.
The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (19.08.19) to mark the impressive milestone, as he described his three and a half decades of being clean as his ''greatest accomplishment''.
Dylan - who has daughters Colette, 23, and Charlotte, 13, with his ex-wife Shiva Rose - wrote: ''Today is my Sober Birthday. 35 years! Staying sober has been my greatest accomplishment. I say that because I was able to show up for myself in every way possible. In the most turbulent and best of times I had the rock of the 12 steps to guide me. I was able to be a father, son, brother and friend.''
The 'American Horror Story' star comes from a family of people who have suffered from addiction, and has encouraged others struggling with similar issues to ''get help'' wherever they can.
He added: ''Proud of this day because many in my family including my birth mother and father struggled with addiction. It was brutal to witness. I've also seen many who didn't make it and that truly breaks my heart. If you're hurting please get help. The loving hand of #alcoholicsanonymous is always available! (sic)''
Dylan also paid tribute to his adoptive mother, playwright Eve Ensler, for her support over the years.
Closing out his post, he wrote: ''Without the guidance of my sponsor and @eveensler I would not be here today. I will be forever grateful to them! I look forward to many more years of sobriety, trudging the road of happy destiny.''
Meanwhile, the 'Practice' star previously said he's committed to living a healthy lifestyle and is focusing on his ''mind, body and spirit.''
He explained: ''Health is so important, to take care of yourself, to eat right and think good thoughts. I'm grateful for what I have and I try to be mindful of that on a daily basis.''
