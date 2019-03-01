Dylan McDermott has reportedly split from his fiancee of four years, Maggie Q.
Dylan McDermott has split from Maggie Q.
The 'American Horror Story' star and the 'Designated Survivor' actress have reportedly gone their separate ways, four years after they got engaged, People magazine reports.
Dylan and Maggie first sparked speculation of a relationship in 2014 when they were seen shopping together in Brentwood, with the duo getting engaged just months later.
Maggie had previously opened up about Dylan's proposal and joked that he told her they were going to get married rather than ask because he didn't want her to say no.
Recalling the story, she shared: ''I don't know if he wants me to go into the details on how he proposed, but I'll tell you this much - he more told me that we were gonna be married, which I think is so funny. Because he says, 'You can't ask Maggie because you can't take the risk of Maggie saying no.'''
And the actress confessed she wasn't that involved in the wedding planning.
She added: ''I was never the person who was going to get married. It's all my wonderful friends who have experience in this, they kinda take over. My day, when it comes, is going to be a mish-mosh of the love of all my friends contributing from their experience and what they want on the day for me, because I'm really, really not a wedding person. I'm surrounded by so much love and so many people who care about us in such a real way and they're kinda helping guide me through it.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Unusually gritty and grounded, this terrorism thriller avoids the pitfalls of most overwrought action movies...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
Spikier than the average coming-of-age movie, this astute comedy-drama is packed with memorable characters and...
Will Ferrell's funniest movie in years, this is a silly comedy with a terrible sentimental...
Charlie is a 15-year-old high school freshman with no friends since his best friend Michael...
Prior to the unopposed congressman Cam Brady's fifth term election, two affluent CEOs decide enough...
The MessengersTrailerThe Messengers Is Released In Cinemas Across The Uk On 6 April 2007. Directors...
While the marketing may seem enticing, The Messengers is nothing more than a run-of-the-mill haunted...
It takes a bold filmmaker to splash the legend of John Holmes (aka porn star...
It's a sunny weekday in beautiful New Orleans as a middle-aged, white-collar businessman arrives at...