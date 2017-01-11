The Safari singer will help Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) officials promote the New York Fashion Week: Men's event during the upcoming season's showcase from 31 January (17) to 2 February (17), when he will be granted a front row seat at all presentations and VIP access to all related events.

"I'm honoured and thankful to be partnering with the prestigious CFDA as the menswear ambassador for Fashion Week," he tells E! News. "My interest in fashion is only matched by my love for music, and I'm blessed to be given an opportunity to learn about some of my favourite designers from a first-hand look at their latest collection. I look forward to sharing my behind the scenes access with my fans across the word to help push the culture forward. Let's go!"

Balvin is expected to be one of five ambassadors for the annual fashion event. Actor Kellan Lutz and sports stars Shaun White and Dwyane Wade have all previously served as CFDA ambassadors.