Dwayne Wade ''can't wait'' to marry Gabrielle Union again in ''five years time''.

The former NBA player was honoured with an award for Best Moment at the 2019 ESPY Awards and he gave a sweet shout out to the 46-year-old actress as he stood on the podium.

The 37-year-old sportsman revealed that the couple - who tied the knot in 2014 after four years of dating - are planning a ''lower budget'' budget ceremony for their 10th anniversary.

He said: ''With that being said, darling you are amazing. You looked incredible in this dress. I cannot wait 'til five years from now until I get the chance to marry you again. It's gonna be a little lower budget than the first one, but it's all good.''

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Kaavia, via a surrogate eight months ago after a series of devastating miscarriages.

The 46-year-old actress suffers from adenomyosis - which is a type of endometriosis - and the 'Being Mary Jane' star says she hated the idea of using a surrogate mother for the pregnancy, because she felt as though she was ''surrendering'' to her previous fertility struggles.

She said: ''There's nothing more that I wanted than to cook my own baby. The idea of [using a surrogate] felt like surrendering to failure.''

Gabrielle says she wasn't sure she would be ''embraced as a mom'' because she didn't carry her daughter, and found the anxiety over what other people would think to be ''terrifying''.

She added: ''People want to see the bump, hear that you got haemorrhoids -they want to know you're like them. I was like, 'This is going to seem like the most Hollywood s**t ever. Will I be embraced as a mom?' It's terrifying.''

The 'Breaking In' actress underwent several rounds of IVF treatment to try and conceive, and the couple previously said basketball star Dwayne had to tell her to stop for the sake of her health.

She said: ''I could not let go of this idea of creating this life within me, and felt the need to be pregnant for everybody, including myself.''