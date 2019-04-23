Dweezil Zappa is set to return to the UK in December.

The US guitarist will take to the stage in London, Manchester, Southampton, Oxford, Leeds, and Birmingham later this year, where he will be performing his father Frank Zappa's 'Hot Rats' album in its entirety.

Entitled the 'Hot Rats Live! Tour', Dweezil will be using the shows as part of his mission to re-acquaint the world with the music of his famous father in a fresh context, whilst still remaining true to Frank's unique and impeccable sonic heritage.

In a press release, Dweezil said: ''We have always enjoyed presenting Frank's music to audiences in the UK. This tour gives us the opportunity to perform 'Hot Rats' as well as other material from his huge body of work that is still as alive and relevant today as it was when it was composed.''

'Hot Rats' played a pivotal role in establishing Frank Zappa as a composer and guitarist, and was dedicated to the new-born Dweezil when it was released back in 1969.

In the 49-year-old guitarist's upcoming tour, the tracks from the iconic album will be joined by an assortment of other psychedelic beats well known to fans of the musical family, as well as being equally exciting for music fans new to his sound.

Dweezil Zappa's 2019 UK tour dates:

DEC 04 - London - Royal Festival Hall

DEC 05 - Manchester - Palace

DEC 06 - Southampton - O2 Guildhall

DEC 08 - Oxford - New Theatre

DEC 10 - Leeds - Town Hall

DEC 11 - Birmingham - Town Hall