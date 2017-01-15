The 73-year-old athlete's daughter, Tamina, broke the news of his passing on social media on Sunday (15Jan17).

"I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy," she wrote beside a close-up photo of herself holding her father's hand.

Wrestler-turned-actor DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON confirmed the sad news in his own Twitter post, writing, "Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away... #RIPSuperfly".

Hulk Hogan also took to Twitter to pay tribute, posting, "RIP Superfly. Only love HH".

The veteran fighter, nicknamed Superfly Snuka, began his WWE career in the 1970s and became known for his acrobatic style of wrestling. In the 1980s, Snuka developed an intense rivalry with wrestling villain 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, who died in July, 2015.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 and continued to compete until 2010.

Snuka's wife, Carole, went public with his health battle in 2015 and he was recently given just six months to live and placed in hospice care after he was.

His death comes days after Snuka had murder charges relating to the 1983 death of his former girlfriend Nancy Argentino dismissed. Snuka was accused of assaulting Argentino, then 23, and leaving her in their shared motel room in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was subsequently found with serious head injuries and later passed away.

He was not charged at the time, but the investigation was reopened in 2014 and Snuka, the only person of interest in the case, was arrested at his home in New Jersey in September, 2015 on counts of third degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

He pleaded not guilty to the allegations, but was deemed incompetent to stand trial last summer (16), prompting the judge to officially dismiss the case at the start of this year (17).