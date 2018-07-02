'Jumanji 3' is set to start filming in 2019.

The fantasy action movie series had its 1995 first instalment rebooted last year when Dwayne Johnson starred in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', and director Jake Kasdan has now said Sony Pictures will be creating a third version of the popular movie format which they hope to begin filming early next year.

Jake - who directed 'Welcome to the Jungle' and will also direct the third instalment - said: ''The idea is to make the movie in the beginning of the year if we can get it all worked out.''

The director also admitted part of the challenge of creating 'Jumanji 3' would be figuring out where to take the story in order to make it special.

He added to Collider: ''Part of the challenge of figuring out how [the emotional centre of the film] continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned ... like a true kind of continuation in this story.''

In addition to Jake returning to direct, 'Welcome to the Jungle' screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are also on board to pen the screenplay for the third movie.

As of the time of writing, it is unclear where they will take the story, and so it is unknown whether the current cast - which alongside Dwayne also included Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart - will be returning to the franchise for the next instalment.

The original 1995 'Jumanji' was directed by Joe Johnston and starred the late Robin Williams as Alan Parrish, a man who had been trapped inside the titular board game for decades and is freed by two siblings when they decide to take on the magical jungle-themed game for themselves.

In 2017's version, the board game has been updated to a video game, and when a group of teenagers become trapped inside as the game's characters, they must escape and return home without losing all of their lives.