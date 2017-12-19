'G.I. Joe 3' has got the green light and will be released on March 27, 2020.

The action sequel based on Hasbro's world military toy range was delayed due to lead star Dwayne Johnson's hectic shooting schedule on his other movies.

But now Paramount has confirmed that 'G.I. Joe 3' is coming and will hit cinemas in just over two years' time.

It is not yet known if Johnson, 45, will be reprising his role as Marvin F. Hinton/ Roadblock or if any of the characters from the first two films will feature, such as Channing Tatum as Conrad S. Hauser / Duke or Ray Park as G.I. Joe Team member Snake Eyes.

Paramount Pictures has also announced that the 'Dungeons & Dragons' franchise - based on the fantasy role playing game - is being rebooted and a 'Micronauts' film about the robot toy range is being created with both films coming out in 2021.

An untitled Hasbro film is scheduled for release in October 2021 and rumours are rife that it will be the long mooted 'M.A.S.K.' movie, based on the 1980s cartoon series about the battle between criminal organisation V.E.N.O.M (Vicious Evil Network Of Mayhem) and M.A.S.K (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand).

The toy range was comprised of super-powered vehicles and the characters from the show who wore super-powered masks.

A new 'Dungeons & Dragons' film - directed by Rob Letterman from a script by 'The Conjuring 2' writer David Leslie Johnson - was originally being developed by Warner Bros. Pictures with Ansel Elgort is in talks to star.

But the Paramount project is a new venture based on the tactical war game originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, and first published in 1974 by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. (TSR).

The 'Dungeons & Dragons' world was previously brought to life on the big screen in 2000 and the film starred Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans and Zoe McLellan.

However, it attracted negative reviews and performed poorly at the box office and the two sequels were not released in cinemas.