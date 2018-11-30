'Baby Driver' star Eiza Gonzalez has reportedly joined the cast of 'Hobbs & Shaw' alongside DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON and Jason Statham
Eiza Gonzalez has reportedly joined the cast of 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
The 'Baby Driver' actress is said to be part of the ensemble for the upcoming 'Fast & Furious' spin-off which will see DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively.
According to Variety, her character was a last minute addition with sources telling the publication that bosses wanted to last Gonzalez for the part.
However, the exact role is unknown, and it's said scheduling has had to be worked out around her filming for 'Godzilla vs. Kong'.
The upcoming movie will see David Leitch directing from a script penned by 'Fast & Furious' writer Chris Morgan.
It will see the often-at-odds duo teaming up, while both Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby are on board for the project.
Johnson recently praised 'The Crown' actress, who will take on the role as MI6 agent Hattie Shaw.
He shared a photo from the set of himself and Kirby and wrote on Instagram: ''Building out our Fast & Furious franchise step by step. In our spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW, I have a nice new friend. Meet ''Hattie Shaw'' played by my homegirl, @vanessa__kirby.
''Hattie loves the following/ Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order.
''Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who's played by @jasonstatham. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin' it with Hobbs.
His pain makes me very happy.
''But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin' a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step.
#HattieShaw #MI6BadAss #TequilaDrinkerWithHobbs HOBBS & SHAW (sic)''
