DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON vows to ''protect'' his daughters for ''the rest'' of his life.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star is father to Simone, 18, whom he has with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as four-year-old Jasmine and 23-month-old Tiana Gia, both of whom he has with current wife Lauren Hashian.

And in a post marking International Women's Day on Sunday (08.03.20), Dwayne encouraged his brood to think of themselves as ''awesome'' and ''very smart''.

Speaking to his youngest daughter Tiana, he said in the video: ''Can you say I'm a pretty girl? Even more importantly than that, can you say I'm an awesome girl. I'm a smart girl. I'm a very smart girl.''

Tiana repeats the phrases back to him, and he then gets her to say: ''I can do anything.''

And in the caption of the video, Dwayne wrote: ''The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love. And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter#tiaj (sic)''

The 47-year-old actor also shared separate posts honouring his other two daughters.

Alongside a selfie of himself and Jasmine, he wrote: ''Pōmaikaʻi. Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #jasminej (sic)''

Whilst an image of himself and Simone was captioned: ''Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path. Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #simonej (sic)''

His tribute to Simone comes after it was recently revealed she will be following in the footsteps of her father by training to become a WWE superstar.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote: ''To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this. (sic)''