DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON ''greedily'' ate over 100 pieces of sushi for his ''Sunday cheat meal''.
The 46-year-old WWE wrestler-turned-actor is no stranger to sharing his weekly cheat foods with his loyal followers on social media, however the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star vowed to take ''gluttony'' to ''new levels'' with the Japanese feast he had set out to enjoy while watching a Netflix documentary on Johnny Cash and disgraced former president Richard Nixon, 'ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black'.
Dwayne wrote on Instagram: ''The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train rolled on this past weekend with some power and a ton of that wooosabi.
''Great new doc on Netflix about one of my fav country artists, the icon himself, Johnny Cash. I wear the black for the poor and beaten down.. livin' in the hopeless, hungry side of town.
''If you ain't eatin' - then you ain't cheatin'. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and excuse me while I take greed and gluttony to new levels. #FilthyAnimal #SooshTrain (sic)''
The former WWE superstar is currently filming a 'Fast and Furious 8' spin-off, 'Hobbs and Shaw,' alongside pal Jason Statham.
The spin-off will continue from 2017's 'The Fate of the Furious' and see Johnson play agent Luke Hobbs and team up with assassin Deckard Shaw (Statham) to fight Idris Elba, who will play the film's as-yet unnamed villain.
'Fast and Furious' scriptwriter Chris Morgan is penning the 'Hobbs and Shaw' film and although it will contain the ''original DNA'' of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise but still maintain their own ''take on the Fast universe''.
In October, Johnson posted a picture of him and Statham sitting opposite each other and captioned the post: ''We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. F**k getting along (devil emoticon).
''Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, ''HOBBS & SHAW'' with my ace @jasonstatham. We're havin' a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad a** for the fans.'' (sic)
