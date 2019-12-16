DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is releasing Christmas themed ice cream.

The 47-year-old actor and former wrestler has teamed up with American ice cream shop Salt & Straw - which is known for its inventive flavours - to release the 'Dwanta Claus' Holiday Ice Cream Pack, which features five flavours, including two the star helped develop himself.

In a statement, Dwayne said: ''Salt & Straw is already part of my cheat meals and I'm excited to team with them to and create this limited edition Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack.''

The two two exclusive ''Naughty & Nice'' flavors are inspired by some of the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star's favourite indulgent treats, including caramel fudge and brownies.

In the ''naughty'' version, which is called 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta', customers will find a booze-infused whiskey ice cream filled with peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge.

Whilst the ''nice'' flavour, named 'The Rock'n Around The Christmas Tree', is a fresh spruce ice cream with gooey frosted brownies, raspberry jam and red & green glacé cherries.

The other three flavours in the pack are some of Salt & Straw's holiday themed favourites, and include Peppermint Cocoa, Cinnamon Chai Spiced Eggnog, and Chocolate Gooey Brownie.

And the ice cream isn't the only thing included in the limited edition pack, as every bundle will also include ''an exclusive handwritten note and signature from Dwanta Claus himself''.

A portion of the proceeds for each pack sold will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which aims to help grant the wishes of terminally ill children and young people around the world.

The news comes after it was reported last week that Dwayne and his business partner Dany Garcia had invested in Salt & Straw, who currently own 19 stores across the west coast of America, with plans to open its first store on the east coast in early 2020.