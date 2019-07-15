DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON says it is ''the best thing'' to be surrounded by so many ''strong, badass women''.

The 47-year-old actor - who has daughters Simone, 17, Jasmine, three, and 15-month-old Tiana - loves having ''all this estrogenic energy'' in his house and he hopes he can ''set a standard of what a man should be'' in their lives.

He told Extra: ''It's just the best thing ... I have a house full of just strong, badass women. I grew up an only child. My dad was tough.

''He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance - having all this estrogenic energy - then also me having the opportunity to infuse father and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.''

Dwayne revealed he has a new respect for women after he helped to deliver his baby.

He said: ''I was encouraging her - holding her hand. And the doctor said, 'Would you like to come down and watch and help?' I said, 'Yup, I'm going to come down. Watch. Help. I will say, it was the most amazing experience I've ever seen. I look at Lauren, and women and mothers, in a different light than I ever have before. And it was beautiful. I'm holding legs, everything. And out comes the baby. I know, right? Crazy. Cause you roll the dice, you don't know how it's going go to go. A lot of stuff happens.''

Dwayne announced the birth of Tiana in late April when he posted a photo of himself holding his baby with a bare chest on Instagram and admitted at the time it was ''life changing'' to have been involved in her delivery.

He wrote: ''I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. (sic)''