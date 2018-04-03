DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON joked he wants to marry Frances McDormand after she was so kind to his daughter.

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor's 16-year-old girl Simone - who he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia - was an ambassador at the Golden Globes ceremony earlier this year, and the actress made her night.

Reflecting on the moment Frances won the best actress prize for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Dwayne said: ''I love Frances as we all do. She goes up to speak, and right before she speaks, she turns around and walks to the back of the stage and shakes Simone's hand out of the blue. It just blew me away, 'cause no one did that.

''[Frances] had the awareness to do that to my 16-year-old daughter. She thanked everyone and turned around, thanked her. She gave her speech, now as she's walking off, Frances grabs Simone's hand, and she has the Globe in this hand, she has Simone's hand in this hand, she kisses Simone's hand, and I was like Jesus. ...

''So beautiful of her. I've been meaning to call her and tell her but now that I'm here, I gotta tell you, Ellen, I got a little crush on Frances.''

It's certainly made an impression on Dwayne - who also has two-year-old daughter Jasmine with pregnant partner Lauren Hashian - as he quipped he might have to tie the knot with the 60-year-old star.

He teased: ''We're gonna have to exchange numbers because just between you and I - I know nobody else is watching - we're gonna get married. It's not gonna be weird, Lauren's down with it.''