Dwayne Johnson gifted his dad a new motor for Christmas.
The action man handed his dad, retired wrestler Rocky, the keys to a brand new SUV over the holidays, and posted a photo of father and son posing by the vehicle on Instagram on Friday (30Dec16).
"Bought my dad a Christmas gift and surprised him," the Furious 7 star wrote in the caption. "He's had a hard life. This one felt good. My dad, Rocky Johnson is a minimalist. Always has been. Never asks me for much and over the years his needs are always the barest."
Generous Johnson, who has bought various family members and his housekeeper new cars over the years, also shared a little family history with fans, revealing his dad once "laid out" his own mother's boyfriend when he got drunk one Christmas.
"(He) p**sed on the turkey," Dwayne recalled. "My dad went outside, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you cross that line I'll kill you. The drunk crossed it and my dad laid him out cold as a block of ice."
The movie star's grandmother promptly kicked Dwayne's dad, then 13, out of the house.
"That f**ked up true story happened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1954," Johnson added. "He (father) needed the bare minimum then, just like (he) does now... Hell, I'll get him anything he wants, but the SOB just won't ask."
