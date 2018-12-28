Dwayne Johnson cherishes every moment he gets to ''snatch'' with his youngest daughters.

The 'Rampage' actor took to Instagram on Friday (28.12.18) to share a heart-warming picture of eight-month-old Tiana and three-year-old Jasmine - whom he has with long-time partner Lauren Hashian - in his giant wrestler's arms, and in an emotional message, he vowed to ''protect'' his little girls ''for the rest'' of his life and treasure them being small enough and willing to be held.

Alongside the festive snap of the three of them in front of their Christmas tree, he wrote: ''Daddy's arms.

''I ain't gonna be able to hold 'em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love 'em up every moment I can.

''Plus, I know there's gonna come a day where in daddy's arms is the last place they want to be.

''Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the ''help me'' look on her face

''Can't guarantee I'll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine.

#xmas #daddysarms #helpme (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actor - who also has 17-year-old daughter Simone with ex-spouse Dany Garcia - has a new found respect for women after helping to deliver baby Tiana in April.

The 46-year-old wrestler-turned-actor was hands-on when Lauren went into labour, and admitted the experience changed his outlook on women and mothers forever.

He said: ''I was encouraging her - holding her hand. And the doctor said, 'Would you like to come down and watch and help?'

''I said, 'Yup, I'm going to come down. Watch. Help.

''I will say, it was the most amazing experience I've ever seen.

''I look at Lauren, and women and mothers, in a different light than I ever have before. And it was beautiful.

''I'm holding legs, everything. And out comes the baby.

''I know, right? Crazy. Cause you roll the dice, you don't know how it's going go to go. A lot of stuff happens.''