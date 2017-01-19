Dwayne Johnson is reportedly starring in his own Black Adam film.
The Furious 7 star has been attached to play the comic book villain in the upcoming Shazam! blockbuster for several years and it has now been revealed the wrestler-turned-actor will be getting his own spin-off film.
The new movie will be filmed concurrently with Shazam!, in which Johnson will also appear and produce. A director and scriptwriter has yet to be announced for the Black Adam movie.
Black Adam and Shazam! are not the only superhero films the 44-year-old is attached to - he is also set to bring action hero Doc Savage to life on the big screen in an upcoming film adaptation. He will work with director Shane Black on the comic book movie, which will be developed for Sony Pictures.
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
Moana has spent her life travelling with her family is on the vast blue waters...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
14-year-old Auli'i Cravalho from Oahu, Hawaii opens up about being cast in her first ever...
Set up as an old-style disaster movie with only a fraction of the plot, this...
For their seventh adventure, the Fast & Furious cast and crew continue to outdo themselves...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
California is well-known for playing host to regular earthquakes, being located right on top of...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...