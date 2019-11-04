Dwayne Johnson will produce and star in 'Smashing Machine', which tells the story of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr.
Dwayne Johnson is to produce and star in 'Smashing Machine', a biopic of retired UFC fighter Mark Kerr.
Dwayne made his name as The Rock when he competed as a wrestler in WWE but will enter the world of mixed martial arts with the feature about Kerr, a pioneering fighter who was widely regarded as the world's best during his career.
Dwayne announced the project during an appearance at a UFC pre-fight press conference.
The 47-year-old actor said: ''Mark Kerr's story is such an incredible story. Here's a guy who won the two-time heavyweight tournament in the early stages of UFC, and here's also a guy who also went over to PRIDE. He had this incredible run, as many of these warriors have, and I wanted to shine a spotlight on this man.''
The film will mark a shift from Dwayne's usual roles in action and comedy features, as Kerr struggled with an addiction to painkillers, which was detailed in the 2003 documentary 'Smashing Machine', which was Kerr's nickname.
Dwayne added: ''I think what's interesting about Mark Kerr's story is, yes, he achieved so much in his life, he was a Smashing Machine, undefeated for a long time.
''But also like all of us and like a lot of these fighters, he battled these demons. These demons of addiction, these demons of mental health and the pressure of fighting in front of thousands of people and what that does to somebody.
''So here's a guy who has gone through it all and hit rock bottom, but the best part about Mark Kerr - and like all of these fighters by the way, all these warriors - everyday you get up and you want to do a little bit better tomorrow than you did today.''
No studio is attached as yet, but Dwayne is developing the idea his studio, Seven Bucks Productions.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...