DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON will play Black Adam in a stand-alone movie.

The 44-year-old actor had been cast as the DC Comics villain in Captain Marvel movie 'Shazam!' but now Warner Bros. have decided to split the film in two, with the second installment focusing purely on the bad guy.

Though it is unclear what the plot will involve, the comic book tales in recent years have seen Black Adam on a path to change his course and make amends for his misdeeds.

And The Rock - who has been attached to the character since 2008 before being officially confirmed for the role in 2014 - has teased that the movies will be a lot of ''fun''.

He revealed on Instagram last week: ''Had a very cool and strategic meeting with the heads of DC about their entire universe. As a hard core DC fan, to get a real sense of tonal shifts and developments coming in these future movies has me fired up. Something we, as DC fans have all been waiting for for a very long time. Hope, optimism & FUN. Even when talking about the most ruthless villain/ anti-hero of all time finally coming to life. Prepare yourselves DC Universe. #KneelAtHisFeet #OrGetCrushedByHisBoot #BlackAdam. (sic)''

Dwayne previously revealed he had been offered both the roles of Black Adam and Billy Batson, who becomes Captain Marvel when he says ''Shazam'' and gets the powers of six mythological gods, but ultimately opted for the villainous role because he feels the character has more depth.

He said: ''I felt ultimately, and this is with all due respect to Shazam/Billy Batson, it's a mythology that I love; it's been with me for almost ten years now; what made me choose Black Adam?

''I just felt Black Adam was inherently more interesting to me because I felt there were more layers to Black Adam starting out as a slave and then ultimately becoming the anti-hero who we enjoy today.''

Neither of the 'Shazam!' movies have a release date as yet.