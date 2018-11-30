DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has admitted he loves pineapple on pizza, and joked if he can have ''tequila and brown sugar'' with cereal, he'll eat anything.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has defended pineapple on pizzas.
The Hollywood star opened up about his diet backed the fruit topping - which has been the subject of a tongue-in-cheek debate - and joked if he can have ''tequila and brown sugar'' with cereal, he'll eat anything.
Taking to social media, he wrote on Instagram: ''Got the glorious text from my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi that read 'DJ, need a mid week carb up for your big scenes tomorrow. Eat a pizza and send me your pics in the morning' to which I responded - Watch. This.
''We're having fun strategically manipulating my diet/body for shooting 'HOBBS & SHAW' (my 'Fast & Furious' spin-off film) and I love these midweek pizza carb ups like a drunk loves free peanuts.
''As for my pizza toppings - keep in my, I'm the guy who likes to put tequila and brown sugar in my oatmeal so pineapple on pizza is MY JAM - with ham. #PizzaCarbUp #StrategicManipulation #HobbsAndShaw #MyPizzaMyRules''
When a follower joked that they thought former WWE champion Johnson would be more of a ''more of a pepperoni/meat lovers pizza kind of guy'', he had a quick response.
He quipped: ''Pepperoni and meat lovers were in the other two boxes.''
It comes after Dwayne ''greedily'' ate over 100 pieces of sushi for his ''Sunday cheat meal''.
The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star recently wrote: ''The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train rolled on this past weekend with some power and a ton of that wooosabi.
''Great new doc on Netflix about one of my fav country artists, the icon himself, Johnny Cash. I wear the black for the poor and beaten down.. livin' in the hopeless, hungry side of town.
''If you ain't eatin' - then you ain't cheatin'. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and excuse me while I take greed and gluttony to new levels. #FilthyAnimal #SooshTrain (sic)''
