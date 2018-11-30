DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has defended pineapple on pizzas.

The Hollywood star opened up about his diet backed the fruit topping - which has been the subject of a tongue-in-cheek debate - and joked if he can have ''tequila and brown sugar'' with cereal, he'll eat anything.

Taking to social media, he wrote on Instagram: ''Got the glorious text from my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi that read 'DJ, need a mid week carb up for your big scenes tomorrow. Eat a pizza and send me your pics in the morning' to which I responded - Watch. This.

''We're having fun strategically manipulating my diet/body for shooting 'HOBBS & SHAW' (my 'Fast & Furious' spin-off film) and I love these midweek pizza carb ups like a drunk loves free peanuts.

''As for my pizza toppings - keep in my, I'm the guy who likes to put tequila and brown sugar in my oatmeal so pineapple on pizza is MY JAM - with ham. #PizzaCarbUp #StrategicManipulation #HobbsAndShaw #MyPizzaMyRules''

When a follower joked that they thought former WWE champion Johnson would be more of a ''more of a pepperoni/meat lovers pizza kind of guy'', he had a quick response.

He quipped: ''Pepperoni and meat lovers were in the other two boxes.''

It comes after Dwayne ''greedily'' ate over 100 pieces of sushi for his ''Sunday cheat meal''.

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star recently wrote: ''The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train rolled on this past weekend with some power and a ton of that wooosabi.

''Great new doc on Netflix about one of my fav country artists, the icon himself, Johnny Cash. I wear the black for the poor and beaten down.. livin' in the hopeless, hungry side of town.

''If you ain't eatin' - then you ain't cheatin'. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and excuse me while I take greed and gluttony to new levels. #FilthyAnimal #SooshTrain (sic)''