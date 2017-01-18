Dwayne Johnson has surprised a U.S. military veteran by presenting her with a 2018 Ford Mustang.
The Furious 7 star teamed up with bosses at the car company to honour Marlene for her work with the Military Warriors Foundation.
During an interview with the vet about her foundation, which helps to provide mortgage-free homes and financial aid to veterans, the 44-year-old hid backstage.
"They're a really great organisation, and so far they've given away 700 homes for 700 families," she said.
Marlene was presented with the Go Further Award and Johnson stepped out from behind a curtain to surprise her.
"I listened to your story backstage, and it's such an amazing story," he said. "I wanted to congratulate you on your award for you and your foundation. We have such profound love and respect for you and all the boys and girls out there who serve."
In addition to the award, Johnson presented Marlene with the car, which is not in stores yet, and two tickets to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Baywatch, which hits theatres in May (17).
