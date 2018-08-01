Dwayne Johnson has surprised his stuntman with a new custom pickup truck.

The 46-year-old actor's longtime stunt double and cousin, Tanoai Reed - who is known for his work on the 'Fast & Furious' franchise and 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - was reduced to tears by the generous gift.

Posting a video of the moment he surprised his ''brother'' on his Instagram, Dwayne wrote: ''SURPRISE! I love handing over keys. I love you brother and enjoy your new truck!

''Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several ''Stuntman of the Year'' honours (sic)''

In the clip, Reed was under the impression that he's being interviewed about working alongside the former wrestler but was left stunned when he was gifted with the black truck.

The Instagram post continued: ''I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he's still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together.

''As you'll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that's the driver's cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise.

''Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business.(sic)''''

The Rock - who first worked with Reed in the 2002 film, 'The Scorpion King' - was recently named the highest paid actor in the history of Forbes magazine.

On the achievement, he said: ''I work extremely hard but never anticipated (in my wildest dreams) I'd become the highest paid actor in Forbes' history. I don't have a Harvard MBA, but my business philosophy and acumen has been sharpened over time and thru failure (sic)''