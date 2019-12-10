Dwayne Johnson ''spoils'' his daughters ''rotten''.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star can't help but splash the cash on his girls - Jasmine, three, and Tiana, two - but his wife Lauren Hashian would rather they write down what they want and wait until Christmas or their birthdays.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 47-year-old actor said when asked what his youngest two want for Christmas: ''Every toy that they see.

''So of course with Lauren, my wife, Jazzy says, 'Can I have that?' And of course [Lauren] says, 'Well, let's make the list, and if you're good, you have a birthday coming up, and you have Christmas coming up.'

''Of course when she asks me, 'Daddy, can I have that?' 'Absolutely! You want that? Yes. Absolutely. When would you like it? Got it. Tomorrow? I'm on it.' ''

The retired professional wrestler also has 18-year-old daughter Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia and is thrilled that she's decided to go to college.

He said recently: ''The thing with my older daughter, Simone, in a way we kind of grew up together because I had her when I was 29.

''At that time in my life, I was trying to figure out who I was and flying by the seat of my pants. We've got an awesome relationship, she's getting ready to go to college. I feel great. I'm excited about it because she's earned it.''

And Dwayne isn't worried about his daughter meeting the wrong boys at college because he knows she will ''measure the men she meets in her life by her father''.

He explained: ''I like to think, and it's what girls do, they measure the men they meet in their life by their father. I like to think whoever she brings home is going to be a good quality person. And if they're not ... bang!''