Dwayne Johnson flew from Los Angeles to Miami to spend Valentine's Day (14.02.19) with his eldest daughter.

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding a single rose and having a meal for one on his private jet, as he returned home from his trip to see his ''number one Valentine'' Simone, 17 - whom he has with ex-spouse Dany Garcia - for the day.

The 46-year-old former wrestling champ - who also has three-year-old Jasmine and nine-month-old Tiana with his long-time partner Lauren Hashian - also recalled the time his romantic gesture got rejected by a girl he liked when he was a teenager.

He captioned the photo: ''Laughin' at the time back in high school when I got into a Valentine's Day argument w/ my girlfriend and she so clearly told me where I could shove my roses.

Flew from LA to Miami so I could spend an awesome afternoon and lovely dinner with my #1 Valentine @simonegjohnson.

Little sleep but so well worth our invaluable and fun father/daughter time.

SO PROUD of her and that apple sure didn't fall far from this tree.

Dropped her off, gave her a massive bear hug and back on the bird to get to work.

A special Valentines and now excuse me while I get crazy and bring new meaning to the term ''mile high club'' by goin' to town on my chicken and pasta.

#fatherdaughter #grateful (sic)''

The 'San Andreas' star's special father/daughter trip came after he admitted he cherishes every moment he gets to ''snatch'' with his youngest girls.

The 'Rampage' star shared a heart-warming picture of Tiana and Jasmine in his giant wrestler's arms, and in an emotional message, he vowed to ''protect'' his little girls ''for the rest'' of his life and treasure them being small and willing enough to be held.

Alongside the festive snap of the three of them in front of their Christmas tree, he wrote: ''Daddy's arms.

''I ain't gonna be able to hold 'em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love 'em up every moment I can.

''Plus, I know there's gonna come a day where in daddy's arms is the last place they want to be.

''Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the ''help me'' look on her face

''Can't guarantee I'll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine.

#xmas #daddysarms #helpme (sic)''