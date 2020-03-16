Production on Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' has been suspended due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic.
Production on Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
'The Rock' is starring in the Netflix comedy-thriller alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds but production has been put on hiatus for a fortnight amid concerns over the virus.
Dwayne, who also serves as a producer on the project, is in total agreement that shooting has been halted insists the most important thing now is for the cast and crew to ''take care of their families'' during this pandemic.
He said: ''We really appreciate all your hard work and your patience during this time, but you know my number one goal for you guys - and it's our number one goal too - is that we're gonna get everybody home to their families.
''Because really that's where they need to be right now is home taking care of our families and making sure they're good, and supported, and taken care of, and protected. Especially our elderly. So we're gonna make that happen.
''We're gonna do everything we can to make that happen and make that happen fast. We love what we do and we're very blessed and lucky, but you know this is the kind of stuff that can wait 'cause the most important thing is to take care of our families.''
The 47-year-old former WWE wrestler previously heaped praise on Netflix, describing them as the ideal collaborators for what he hopes will be a unique project.
He said: ''With 'Red Notice,' our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal.''
The movie is helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously said he was ''beyond thrilled'' to be making the film.
He said: ''I'm beyond thrilled to be making 'Red Notice' with Scott Stuber and Netflix - a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...