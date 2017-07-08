DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON's ''brain hurt'' after doing architecture homework for his new movie 'Skyscraper'.

The 'Baywatch' star has been hard at work learning all about high rises and how they will affect the environment going forward, but was having some difficulty getting his head around the fancy design book he was supplied by the movie's art team.

The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor said he would have got on easier with a pop up style book.

The statuesque hunk also teased that the film will be like 'Die Hard' meets 'Towering Inferno'.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, he wrote: ''Homework hurts my brain.

For our movie #Skyscraper our art department created this stunning architectural design book that informs the look and tone of our film.

For consulting our script we spoke to world renowned architect, Adrian Smith who designed the world's current tallest structures -- Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the building that will surpass it, the Jeddah Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Fascinating to study this stuff.. how skyscrapers will continue to get taller, how that affects the neighborhood and ecosystem, how wind affects the architecture, wireless elevators etc.

In short think DIE HARD meets TOWERING INFERNO in the world's tallest skyscraper... in CHINA.

I'm just mad because those bastards in the art department didn't make this a pop up book. #Homework #Skyscraper #Vancouver #China (sic)''

The flick is being produced by Dwayne's partner Beau Flynn of Flynn Pictures.

The pair - who have previously worked on 'San Andreas', Hercules' and 'Baywatch' - have promised more big movies are in the pipeline.

Dwayne previously wrote on Instagram: ''We made a pact years ago to build big business and make global movies that impact and entertain audiences around the world. From JOURNEY 2: MYSTERIOUS ISLAND to HERCULES to SAN ANDREAS to BAYWATCH to RAMPAGE to SKYSCRAPER to many more big ones we're developing and announcing soon.

''Beau's one of the most successful and sought after producers in Hollywood. (sic).''