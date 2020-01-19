Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky died of a heart attack.

The 'Fast and Furious' star's father tragically died suddenly earlier this week, and he has now revealed he passed away after a ''massive heart attack''.

In a lengthy video posted to Instagram, he said: ''A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what's called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg.

''It was a big ole blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that. That did give me great comfort in knowing that it wasn't prolonged. He had been in a lot of pain for a very, very long time.''

Dwayne also thanked his fans for their support after Rocky's passing.

He added: ''I just wanted to stop in on this very blessed Sunday to say thank you so much. Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude. You've lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine. As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him. I'd give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ole kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn't get a chance to say that, but such is life, as many of you know.''