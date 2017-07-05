Dwayne Johnson marked the Fourth of July with an ''emotional'' trip to the National Centre for Civil and Human Rights.

The 'Furious 7' star was joined by his family at the centre in Atlanta, Georgia, where he visited the memorial to remember the four girls who died when a bomb went off at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Powerful and emotional day for me and my family at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, GA. Took a long moment here and closed my eyes while the church hymns played thru the speakers paying respect to these four beautiful little girls who were killed by falling rubble after a bomb exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963.

''Couldn't help but shed a tear thinking about my own young daughters and how I live to provide for and protect them. It's how we all feel about our babies. Provide, educate, protect and love. Celebrating our country's independence I wanted to dig a bit deeper to gain more knowledge/perspective on our history. Really grateful I did. Enjoy your families today. (sic)''

And when Dwayne - who has Simone, 15, from a previous relationship and 18-month-old Jasmine, with his partner Lauren Hashian - became a father for the second time, he really wanted to be a ''better man'' for the sake of his kids.

He shared: ''Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe ... Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday.

''If I can accomplish that, then I'd have a good shot at being a great father. To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of 'being better' will never steer you wrong. Trust me. (sic)''