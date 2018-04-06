Dwayne Johnson's daughter was hospitalised after she suffered a ''problem breathing''.

The 'Rampage' actor revealed last month he and pregnant partner Lauren Hashian had rushed two-year-old Jasmine to the emergency room but didn't explain what had happened to the tot, and now he's revealed she was struggling with a ''croupy cough'', which is caused by an inflamed larynx and trachea.

He told 'Extra': ''About three weeks ago, in the middle of the night, she wound up having like a croupy cough which a lot of parents out there know. So we experienced that, and then she also had a problem breathing in that moment... it got a little hairy. Called 911. LAFD came so quick and I was very proud of them and very grateful for them, too.''

Thankfully, the little girl is now much better after her health scare.

Her famous father added: ''She's great. She's really good.''

The 'Baywatch' star - who also has daughter Simone, 16, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia - opened up about the ''scary'' ordeal in an Instagram video a month ago.

He said in the clip: ''This past Saturday night, something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you, but, of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night with something scary that happened with our little baby girl Jasmine, who is OK now. Thank God.

''But I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved - so caring and compassionate and responsive. The 911 operator who was on the phone with me, who was extremely calm walking me through some processes. The Los Angeles Fire Department first responders, UCLA medical team and staff, the doctors, the nurses, again everybody thank you so so much.''

Dwayne then sent a message to other parents, as he urged them to stay calm in situations where their child may need urgent medical attention.

He continued: ''To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out - especially in times of stress.''