DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON hopes his 'Black Adam' movie will be released in 2019.

The 45-year-old actor is set to appear as the villain in an upcoming DC movie and, after multiple delays to the project, Dwayne has confirmed that significant progress is now finally being made.

He shared: ''The script came in, it's great, we're working on it. If things come together in the way we anticipate them coming together, that feels like a 2019 movie.''

Over the years, DC movies have often been overshadowed by those of Marvel, which is responsible for money-spinning franchises like 'Iron Man' and 'Thor'.

But Dwayne remains committed to the 'Black Adam' project and is confident that DC knows what it is doing.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, he explained: ''Marvel is doing such an incredible job of universe building ... and DC is doing a great job finding the footing and tone of their movies.''

The wrestler-turned-actor conceded that the success of 'Black Adam' hinges on the studio finding the right tone with the movie.

And Dwayne is determined that his character will be remembered as a ''badass''.

He said: ''It's this phenomenal opportunity for us to nail the tone and make sure he's badass.

''Also we have intrinsic DNA tied to a lot of other properties in DC.''

The character of Black Adam was originally slated to appear in the upcoming 'Shazam' movie.

But the film's director, David F. Sandberg, recently confirmed that's now not going to be the case.

He explained: ''Dwayne has been cast as Black Adam, but he's not going to be featured in this film. There have been variations of the script ... but now this is about Shazam.''