Dwayne Johnson has promised 'Rampage' will be ''absurd and ridiculous''.

The 45-year-old actor jumped at the chance to star in the spin-off of one of his favourite video games and he thinks fans will love escapism of seeing ''mutated monsters'' on the big screen, especially as it doesn't take itself too seriously.

He said: ''For me personally, I feel that one of the most important anchors in the movie was just to make sure that we were having fun.

''And that there was a winking fun in our movie, because it's 'Rampage' and they're mutated monsters and one is the size of a football field.

''It's so absurd and ridiculous but in the best possible way.

''I do think [movie escapism is] important, sure... everyone needs a flying wolf in their life!''

The former wrestler had a ''personal connection'' to the project because he used to spend hours skipping school to play the game - where players destroyed city blocks as either a giant gorilla, werewolf or lizard -when he was a teenager.

He told Total Film magazine: ''There was a real personal connection to me with the game, because it takes me back to the days where we were in Hawaii, and the game was inside a pool hall and it was a place I used to hang out.

''I had no business being in there when I was 13 or 14. But oftentimes, I would skip school to go and play pool and foosball and play 'Rampage'.

''So years later, as everything has a way sometimes of coming full circle, I get a call from my producing partner, Beau Flynn, who I've done a lot of movies with, and he says, 'We have this idea. Have you ever heard of the videogame 'Rampage'.''

But the actor was wary of the so-called videogame curse, that has seen movies based on popular games prove to flop at the box office.

He laughed: ''I lived the videogame curse because I made 'Doom'.

''And 'Doom' was a movie based off a very popular videogame and was incredibly unsuccessful. So I lived the curse and I experienced it.''