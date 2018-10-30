DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has praised ''crazy talented'' Vanessa Kirby.

The 46-year-old actor has been busy working on 'Fast & Furious' spin-off 'Hobbs & Shaw' - in which he reprises his role as Luke Hobbs alongside Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw - and is delighted 'The Crown' actress has joined the cast as MI6 agent Hattie Shaw.

He shared a photo from the set of himself and Vanessa and wrote on Instagram: ''Building out our Fast & Furious franchise step by step. In our spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW, I have a nice new friend. Meet ''Hattie Shaw'' played by my homegirl, @vanessa__kirby.

''Hattie loves the following/ Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order.

''Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who's played by @jasonstatham. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin' it with Hobbs.

His pain makes me very happy.

''But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin' a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step.

#HattieShaw #MI6BadAss #TequilaDrinkerWithHobbs HOBBS & SHAW (sic)''

Vanessa shared a black and white version of the same photo and joked she'd taken the lead on the movie.

She quipped in her caption: ''Juuust gently showin this guy the ropes. V gently of course.(sic)''

Not much is known about the forthcoming film, but director David Leitch recently teased that fans will be surprised when it hits screens next year.

He said: ''It's actually been really fun starting to press this movie with Dwayne and Jason. I couldn't be happier. I have done quite a few movies with Jason as a second unit director and a choreographer. I know him really well.

''I think what attracted me to that franchise is they really want to do something different. They understood that I wanted to sort of evolve their world, outside of the 'Fast' world, and give it its own imprint ...you're evolving, but you're still being true to the DNA and the core of the characters that people love.''