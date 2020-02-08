DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has posted a video on Instagram of his emotional eulogy at his dad's funeral.

The 47-year-old movie star - whose dad, Rocky, passed away in January at the age of 75 - has shared his heartfelt eulogy on the social media platform.

The wrestler-turned-actor - whose father was also a professional wrestler - captioned the video clip: ''Dad, you lived a full and meaningful life

''You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people's harsh behaviors toward a man of color.

''Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come.

''You loved us with the capacity of which you could - given all the givens.

''Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love.

''A love that now, as a father and man, I've learned to refine as I raise my own children.

''I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands.

''But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high.

''Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile.

''I love you and now I have an angel to call by name.

''I'll see you down the road, Soulman.

''Til we meet again.

''Your son (sic)''

In January, Dwayne admitted ''nothing'' could have prepared him for his father's death.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star's father passed away suddenly from a heart attack and Dwayne subsequently took to social media to reveal he had written the eulogy.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood actor wrote: ''This was fun ... Written a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one ... #eulogy #mydad #soulman (sic)''