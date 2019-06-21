DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has paid tribute to late wrestling star Lionheart following his shock death.

The Scottish performer - whose real name is Adrian McCallum - sadly passed away this week aged 36, and while his family and friends are mourning, his in-ring hero has also joined those paying their respects.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: ''So sorry to hear the news of Adrian @LioheartUK McCallum's passing. He was a big wrestling star in the UK. Loved and respected.

''Never had the opportunity to shake this man's hand but sending his family, friends & UK wrestling community love, support and strength.''

Earlier this year, McCallum had shared a photo of himself posing next to Johnson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and said it was the closest he'd get ''to the man himself''.

The WWE legend replied at the time with a winky face emoji, writing: ''Good to meet you (sort of) brother''

McCallum was the Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) World Heavyweight champion at the time of his death, having won the title for the first time in December last year.

The company revealed the tragic news of his passing on Wednesday night (19.06.19), tweeting: ''We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum.

''Adrian was a mainstay of ICW and British professional wrestling. Most importantly, he was our friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him.''

In March 2014, McCallum faced current WWE superstar AJ Styles at a Preston City Wrestling show, where he broke his neck in two places following their match.

Despite his injury, and being told by doctors he may never walk again, he returned just over a year later, and continued to perform until just days before his death.

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has joined those paying tribute, and he revealed McCallum had text him the day before to congratulate him on news his wife Reby Sky is pregnant with their third child.

Matt tweeted: ''Very shocked & saddened to hear this terrible news about @LionheartUK.

''I'd just received a message from him yesterday congratulating me on our new child. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones. RIP Adrian.''