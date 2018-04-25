Dwayne Johnson is on ''team no sleep'' since becoming a father for the third time.

The 45-year-old actor welcomed his third daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, into the world recently, and has said that whilst he's loving being on ''baby duty'', he's already feeling the lack of sleep catching up with him.

Dwayne - who has Tiana with his girlfriend Lauren Hashian, with whom he also has two-year-old daughter Jasmine - made the comments as he appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas via a pre-recorded video, as he skipped out on attending the event because of his newborn daughter.

In the video, the 'Skyscraper' star - who also has 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous relationship - said: ''Wish I could be there in person. I'm so sorry I can't be there. I am on baby duty right now. I just had my third baby daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson. We are so excited and so blessed so I'm on baby duty.

''And you know what, it's that thing that I'm going through, what's that thing called? Yeah, no sleep. I'm on team no sleep and a lot of you guys know what that's like.''

Dwayne announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram earlier this week, with an adorable picture of the tot laid on his chest.

In part of a lengthy caption, he wrote: ''Skin to skin. Our mana.

''Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.

''Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.

I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficialand all mamas and women out there. (sic)''