DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON says ''nothing'' could prepare him for his father's death.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star's father Rocky passed away suddenly from a heart attack earlier this week and Dwayne has taken to social media to reveal he had written the eulogy.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ''This was fun ... Written a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one ... #eulogy #mydad #soulman (sic)''

The 47-year-old actor recently opened up about his father's passing, admitted he suffered from a ''massive heart attack'' as he also thanked his fans for their support.

In a lengthy video posted to Instagram, he said: ''A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what's called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg. It was a big ole blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that. That did give me great comfort in knowing that it wasn't prolonged. He had been in a lot of pain for a very, very long time ... I just wanted to stop in on this very blessed Sunday to say thank you so much. Thank you.

''My heart is so full of gratitude. You've lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine. As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him. I'd give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ole kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn't get a chance to say that, but such is life, as many of you know.''