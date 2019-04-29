DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON gets moved by fans who ''get emotional'' when they meet him.

The Hollywood star makes an effort with his admirers around the world, and he has admitted when they cry it makes him want to try even harder to make each moment special for them.

Taking to social media, he wrote on Instagram: ''It's always very special to me when people get emotional when we meet. Their tears are a reflection of so many emotions and I try to be as present as I possibly can.''

Dwayne made his comment after visiting members of the Native American Navajo tribe as he has been filming on the nation's land for the upcoming sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.

The 46-year-old actor revealed he had also been ''brought to tears'' during the trip and described how much of an impact the visit has had.

He added: ''I've been particularly moved by our Native Americans on this Navajo Nation land. Every hand shake, every hug, every resentation bubbles with emotion. They're often brought to tears - as am I.''

Meanwhile, the wrestler-turned-actor previously explained that he identifies as both Black and Samoan.

The former WWE champion responded to a social media debate between wrestling fans regarding his ethnicity and how he was portrayed on screen, with one arguing that Johnson - whose father Rocky was Black Canadian and whose mother Ata came from a Samoan family - identified with the latter professionally.

Taking to Twitter to weight into the conversation, the actor said: ''Glad I came across this and I'll give you guys some context & truth. I identify as exactly what I am - both. Equally proud. Black/Samoan. And my friend, let me expand your thoughts a bit here - I transcended race in wrestling so there was no 'booked that way'. Thx guys (sic)''