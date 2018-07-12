DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON ''loves'' the thought of his daughter following him into the wrestling business.

The 46-year-old star recently revealed his 16-year-old daughter Simone has aspirations of becoming a professional wrestler and Dwayne has insisted he is happy to support her ambition.

He explained: ''I love it. I love the idea of her doing it, only because the wrestling business these days is a lot different than I was there.''

Dwayne - who first found fame during his time in the WWE, before he turned his attention towards Hollywood - admitted Simone is serious about a career in wrestling.

The American star also feels his daughter has the right attitude to realise her dream.

He told 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert': ''She's very interested in it. She has a great passion about it.''

Dwayne comes from a proud sporting family, with both his grandfather and his father having wrestled for a living.

During his appearance on the US talk show, Dwayne also explained his grandmother's involvement with the sport.

He said: ''My grandmother wound up being the first female wrestling promoter in the history of wrestling. She was a badass too, by the way.''

Dwayne recalled one particular occasion when his grandfather invited his grandmother to his match, but failed to mention that the moves were choreographed.

The 'Rampage' star - who also has daughters Jasmine, two, and two-month-old Tiana - shared: ''As far as she knew it was real and there was going to be a fight down at this local arena in San Francisco where he first started.

''He, of course, starts getting beat up at some point. She freaks out, she jumps in the ring. I swear to god. She jumps in the ring, takes her clogs off and starts beating his ass in the ring, the opponent.''